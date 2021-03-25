Sussanne Khan Parties With Rumoured BF Arslan Goni, His Brother Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin & Others (PICS)

Recently, choreographer Shabina Khan hosted a party, which was graced by celebs from television and film industries. Producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Krystle D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra, Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were present at the do. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was seen along with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, who is Aly Goni's brother.

Speculations are rife that Sussanne and Arslan have been dating each other for a few months. Sussanne shared a selfie that showed Aly, Jasmin, his brother Arslan, Ekta, actors Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan and Ridhi Dogra on her Instagram story and captioned it as "Shiny happy people.. #pattern thank u @shabskofficial."

Krystle D'Souza too shared a selfie which featured Sussanne, Arslan, Aly, Jasmin, Anushka Rajan and others.

Apparently, Sussanne and Arslan have known each other for the last six months and they gel together well. Arslan's Instagram stories are filled with photos of them partying together with their group of friends every now and then.

As per Pinkvilla report, "They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It's evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly."

We wonder if Arslan and Sussanne will ever address the rumours.

Also Read: Aly Goni's Brother Arslan Goni Is Dating Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan? Read On

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi Reveals Why Her Latest Music Video 'Kismat Teri' Is Special For Her