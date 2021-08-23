Bigg Boss OTT: Suyyash Rai Lashes Out At Karan Johar, Says 'Never Knew KJo Is Such A Loser'

Actor and singer Suyyash Rai has lashed out at the host of Bigg Boss OTT and director-producer Karan Johar after the latest episode of the show. Suyyash defended contestant Divya Agarwal in a series of posts while taking a dig at Karan. This came after the recent episode saw Karan calling out Divya for raising her voice at him.

The episode saw Karan Johar taking a jibe at Divya Agarwal for 'nominating him' after which the latter called it a joke. However, Karan further went in to tell her not to play Bigg Boss with him to which Divya got defensive. It was then that Karan told her sternly not to raise her voice with him. It seems that this has not gone down well with Suyyash Rai who shared a series of posts on his Instagram story to criticise the director.

Sharing a picture of Karan Johar on his Instagram story, Suyyash Rai wrote, "He has lost the plot." The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor further stated, "Dear Karan Johar, come let me burst your bubble. You aren't Salman Khan. Try talking sense." The singer went on to call the Kal Ho Na Ho director a loser in his next post and also hinted that the filmmaker is biased towards Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty on the show. Suyyash stated, "Never knew KJo is such a loser. Dear KJo, you check your tone next time then expect others to speak with you nicely. And you better not point that finger of yours at Divya. Do all this with your Shamita."

Lastly, tagging Karan Johar in his post, Suyyash Rai wrote in Hindi stating, "Stick to making movies, that is only right." Not only the Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai... Ajab Sa Risk Hai actor but many other fans of Bigg Boss OTT also thought that KJo had targeted Divya Agarwal unfairly. Suyyash also sympathised with Divya's connection, Zeeshan Khan who was called out by Karan for making an alleged misogynistic statement and was made to sit separately from the rest of the contestants. Suyyash stated, "I've felt so, so bad for Zee in today's episode. Poor chap, he didn't do anything wrong, literally anything !!!! And the way he was treated today. I am sorry but no one has gone there to take s**t from him (Karan Johar)... There is a way of tackling the situations, Sirf host Banna (only becoming the host) is not the game you gotta do justice to your post."