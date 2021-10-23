Swaragini Actor Namish Taneja On Tejasswi Prakash Doing Bigg Boss 15: She Is Ruling Everyone's Heart

Tejasswi Prakash became popular with her role Ragini in Swaragini. Post which she did Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Karn Sangini, Pehredaar Piya Ki and many more shows. She suprised by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and impressed everyone by doing daredevil stunts. Now, she is in Bigg Boss 15. Ever since she entered the house, she has been in the news. He fans are rooting for her and now her Swaragini co-star has come out in support of her.

Namish was excited to know that Tejasswi is a part of Bigg Boss 15. He said that she is winning everyone's heart and he is liking her journey.

Namish was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I was very excited to know that Tejasswi will be a part of Bigg Boss 15. She entertained everyone during her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi and even in BB 15, she's ruling everyone's hearts. The promos that are posted on Colors TV Instagram page are hilarious. I'm happy to see her getting all the love from the viewers. I'm liking her journey in the show and I know for a fact that she'll get closer to her dreams in life through this platform."

He said that the way she is in Bigg Boss 15 house is her personality. She used to fill set with her laughter. He added that she is being herself in the show.

He said, "For sure. This is totally her personality. She is super fun. She used to always have some jokes on her mind and she used to fill the sets with her unique laughter. She was always up to some mischief on the sets. I can surely say that she is being herself."

Namish also recalled Swaragini days and revealed that they used to go out for lunch. He said that they were foodies and she loved butter-chicken.

The Swaragini actor feels that Tejasswi should make alliance with Vishal as they have similar vibe- they both are fun.