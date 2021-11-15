Swaragini Actress Nikita Sharma Gets Married To Rohandeep Singh At Shiv Temple In Uttarakhand [PICS]

It's raining weddings in Television industry! Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya and Sanjay Gagnani are all set to get married soon. Puja Banerjee, who had a court marriage with Kunal Verma, is getting married traditionally on November 15. Now, Nikita Sharma, who played the role of Kavita Roy in Swaragini, has announced about her wedding. The actress revealed that she tied the knot with Rohandeep Singh at a Shiv temple in her hometown Utarakhand.

Nikita exchanged wedding vows at the temple where Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati tied the knot. She shared the happy news on her Instagram account by sharing a few pictures from her D-day and captioned it as, "14.11.2021 ❣️ Hooked and Booked for a lifetime ❣️From Miss to Mrs. ....starting new life with the blessing of Mahadev...got married in Triyuginarayan Temple where Lord Mahadev and matta parvati got married in dhananjay agnikund.. Har Har Mahadev 🔱🕉🙏❣️ Rohandeep Singh ❣️ Together and Forever ♾ #rohanikita ❣️ @rohandeep987 ❣️."

The wedding was a simple affair. Nikita looked beautiful in a red saree and traditional jewellery while Rohandeep looked dapper in a blue suit and pant. The Mahakali- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai actress' friends and fans wished her by commenting on her post with congratulatory messages. Akanksha Puri wrote, "Omgggggggg 😍❤️ so so happy for you love !! Wishing you lifetime of happiness ❤️ God bless you both ❤️loads of love ❤️," Mallika Nayak commented, "Har Har Mahadev! God bless you both!"

Shraddha Arya Looks Radiant At Her Pre-Wedding Function; Shares Pic Of Groom Flaunting Her Name

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya To Get Hitched On November 16; Sanjay To Marry Poonam By End Of This Month!

Click here to check out for more pictures

Nikita's Swaragini co-star Helly Shah wrote, "Manyyyy congratulations niki❤️❤️😘😘😘," Parineeta Borthakur commented, "Wow!!! Congratulations @nikita28sh wish you a very beautiful life ahead❤️❤️❤️."