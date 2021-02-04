Taapsee Pannu’s Beau Mathias Boe Joins His GF & Her Sister Shagun For Dinner; See Pics

Taapsee Pannu is continuously shooting for her upcoming projects, however, the actress knows how to take some time off for her loved ones. Recently, the Badla actress was spotted enjoying dinner on Tuesday (February 2, 2021) with her Danish boyfriend Mathias Boe. Notably, the actress took her sister Shagun with her to meet her Badminton player-beau.

Interestingly, Mathias Boe shared a video on his Instagram story, in which Taapsee and Shagun can be seen chilling with him. He wrote, "With the Pannus." The video went viral on social media.

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe had gone on an exotic vacation to the Maldives last year. The 40-year-old shuttler had also shared some interesting pictures with his actress-girlfriend. Despite being in the news several times, Taapsee has not yet opened up about her relationship with Mathias Boe publicly.

Talking about her upcoming films, Taapsee Pannu recently finished the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. After wrapping up the film, she quickly commenced shooting for her next project Looop Lapeta opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. She also shared the first look of her character from the film on social media.

Also Read : Taapsee Pannu Reacts To #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, Asks Why One Tweet Rattles The Country's Unity

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is being produced by Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Aayush Maheshwari under Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

Also Read : Taapsee Pannu's First Look From Looop Lapeta: Actress Gears Up For A Zany Ride