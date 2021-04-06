Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gets Arrested In Chain-Snatching And Theft Case

A junior artist who has earlier appeared in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was reportedly arrested in Surat for chain-snatching and theft in the city of Mumbai. According to a news report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor who goes by the name of Miraj Kapri had started these criminal activities after he lost around Rs 30 lakh in gambling and cricket betting and was unable to pay the debt. Miraj then joined hands with his friend Vaibhav Jadhav to resort to thefts on the streets of Mumbai to repay his debt.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, after the police officials received a tip-off, Miraj and his friend who are both residents of Junagadh, were nabbed from Surat. The police reportedly found three gold chains, stolen bikes, two mobiles and goods worth Rs 2.54 lakh from the two. The culprits admitted to committing the crimes after their arrest wherein they revealed that they mostly targeted women in deserted areas.

The report further said that the two also revealed they used the stolen bikes to perform the chain snatching and other robberies so that the registration number cannot lead to them. The police authorities are now on the hunt for the jeweller to whom the culprits sold some of the stolen jewellery. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Miraj has earlier also worked in some other popular shows like Mere Angne Mein and Thapki Pyaar Ki as a junior artist. He had also worked as a fitness trainer.

