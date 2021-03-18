Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Mayur Vakani And His Wife Hemali Test Positive For COVID-19

Mayur Vakani aka Sundar of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has been admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad. Mayur's wife, Hemali Vakani confirmed the news whilst adding that she has also been tested positive for the virus.

Hemali shared with TOI, “He (Mayur) shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad."

On being quizzed about their health, Hemali said they both are fine. She revealed that she is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine. In the meantime, Hemali added that Mayur will be undergoing another test by tomorrow and will be discharged in a few days.

According to the media reports, after Mayur developed COVID-19 symptoms after returning from the shoot, the cast and crew of the show have been asked to get themselves tested for the virus.

For the unversed, Mayur plays the role of Sundarlal who is Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's brother on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It must be noted that he is Disha's real-life brother as well. Currently, Dayaben aka Disha has been missing from the show after she went on a maternity break in 2018. since the past three years and has not returned to the show. However, viewers have been eagerly waiting for her return on the show.

ALSO READ: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actors & Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

ALSO READ: TMKOC: Neha Mehta Says She Has Given Her Best To The Show & That Her Comeback Will Depend On The Audience