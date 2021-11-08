Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did Makers Find Replacement For Nattu Kaka Aka Ghanshyam Nayak?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved show on the television. The show that stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others in the lead roles has been entertaining fans since a decade now. All characters in the show are loved by fans. The ratings of the show is also good. TMKOC suffered major blow after Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu kaka in the show, passed away on October 3 after suffering from a rare form of cancer.

After Ghanshyam Nayak's demise, the makers of the show apparently started searching for the new Nattu Kaka. A picture is going viral on social media speculating who the new Nattu Kaka will be in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Several fans are sharing the picture on social media which features a senior actor claiming to be the new Nattu Kaka of the show. The caption of the picture shared by fan account @jehtho reads, "What You Think."

Is Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz Dating Ex Contestant Saba Khan?

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Talks About Vishal's Remarks On Her; Says She Left Show Because Of Injury

In the picture, the senior actor is seated on a chair, which is from Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's Gada electronics. A photo of the late actor is also attached on the left side.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Stay locked to this space for the latest news and updates of the show.