Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi's Daughter All Set To Marry; Disha Vakani To Give It A Miss?

It's wedding season and recently, several television actors- Shraddha Arya-Rahul Sharma, Sanjay Gagnani-Poonam Preet and Sayantani Ghosh-Anugrah Tiwari were a few among them. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi's daughter Neeyati Joshi is all set to get married on December 11 at Mumbai's Taj Hotel.

As per Koimoi report, the groom is an NRI and Dilip Joshi is personally working on each and every detail of the wedding.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It's going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding. The big day will take place at Taj, Mumbai and Dilipji is personally working on each and every detail."

It is also being said that the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has been invited for the wedding including Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. However, the actress won't be able to attend the wedding. Apparently, she might visit them personally.

The source further revealed, "Disha is fond of Dilipji but she politely refused to be a part of the star-studded affair. However, she has sent lots of love and blessings to his daughter. She may personally get visit them but she's done being part of anything related to showbiz. The rest of the TMKOC team is more than excited to be a part of the affair."

It has to be recalled that Priya Ahuja renewed her wedding vows with Malav Rajda on November 19 (on their 10th wedding anniversary). The team of TMKOC was present at the wedding and had shared some fun and memorable pictures.