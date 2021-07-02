Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi Talks About His Struggle; Says He Had No Job For Over A Year

Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most popular characters of the show. Recently, an old video went viral, in which Dilip revealed how he bagged the role Jethalal. In the video, he also spoke about his struggling days and said that he had no job for over a year.

In the video, Dilip revealed that the producer of TMKOC Asit Kumar Modi came up with a script and Dilip was very excited. The actor mentioned that he was given a choice to play either Champaklal or Jethalal role. Dilip revealed that he refused to play Champaklal as he felt that he wouldn't look the part and decided to give a try for Jethalal's role. Although the actor was not sure, Asit expressed his confidence in him that he would do his best in which ever role he chose and finally bagged Jethalal's role.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Aka Mrs Sodhi Irked With Rumours Of Her Quitting The Show

Has Divyanka Tripathi Been Offered Dayaben's role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds!

Further, the actor said that the cast and makers of the show wanted to reach their audience's with something positive and different from the saas-babu saga, which was a hit trend then.

Click here to watch the video

When Dilip was asked about his struggling days, he said, "Before I signed TMKOC, for over a year, I had no job, The serial I was working on had gone off-air. The play I was part of, its runtime was over. So, I had no work. It was a tough time and I couldn't comprehend what should I do or whether I should change my field. But by the grace of God, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was offered to me and it became such a hit that there was no looking back."