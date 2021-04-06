Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda Responds To Troll Calling The Sitcom ‘Terrible’

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Over the years, the popular sitcom has amassed a massive fan base whilst garnering cult status. The show has entertained the viewers by giving them characters like Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi and Dayaben essayed by Disha Vakani.

However, some months back, when the show returned with new episodes after the COVID-19 lockdown, it received some flak for not being entertaining enough. A section of the audience wasn’t impressed with the quality of the new episodes that aired post the lockdown. Just recently, one dissatisfied viewer shared his opinion about the show in a comment on social media.

The social media user in question commented on director Malav Rajda’s directing skills and also called the show 'terrible’ in the comment’s section of Rajda’s post on Instagram. The user wrote, “No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now.” The director was quick to respond and politely acknowledged the trolling. Rajda replied by writing, “o ok point noted.” He accompanied it with a folded hands emoji in the end.

Check out the comment below:

It must be noted that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has received a lot of flak for its fresh episodes. The ardent fans found them lacking in appeal and entertainment value, unlike the earlier episodes. Netizens trended the show on Twitter a while back by making memes and expressed their thoughts.

More recently, the show was also in news regarding a rumoured rife between actors Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha. However, the latter cleared the air and confirmed all’s well in a recent interview.

