Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's Pic With Dilip & Munmun Sparks Speculations Of Her Return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular sitcoms on television. The show has been in the news since its inception, especially regarding Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return. It has to be recalled that she had exited the show in 2018 post her delivery. However, she made a cameo appearance in October 2019, but audiences have been eagerly waiting for her full-fledged return. Recently, a fan page shared a picture, in which Disha was seen with her co-stars Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, and producer Asit Kumarr Modi. This picture has sparked the talks of her return.

While a few commented on the picture asking when Disha is returning and even requested the actress to return to the show soon, some of them guessed that it is an old picture. Take a look at a few fans' comments!

Iamjapnitsingh: Purnai photo hai munmun dutta, babita ke baalo ko dkho brown hai ab uske black hai ye boht puraani photo hai jhoothi khabre mat filao🔥.

Chandanaman_: Mam AAP kab aa rhe ho wapis tarak mehta mai we miss u mam show is incomplete without u. U r the best no one can replace u.

Md.saif.ali.khan: This is an old picture i guess.

Saumya1248: Mam please aajayeie requesting u 🥺🥺.

It has to be recalled that ever since she exited the show, there have been speculations of her return. But neither the producer nor the actors of the show confirmed about Disha's return. Recently too, there were reports that the makers were trying to get the actress onboard, but things got delayed due to the pandemic.

Also Read: TMKOC: Bhavya Gandhi Reveals His On-Screen Mother Disha Vakani's First Reaction After Seeing Him With Beard

Also Read: TMKOC: Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Natu Kaka Says, 'Disha Vakani Is Important To The Show'