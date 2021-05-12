Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Bhavya Gandhi's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former Tapu aka actor Bhavya Gandhi has lost his father due to COVID-19 complications. According to a report in Dainik Bhasker, Bhavya’s father was hospitalised for the last 10 days and was on ventilator, fighting for his life. He was reportedly admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. He is survived by his wife, Yashoda, and sons Bhavya and Nischit. It must be noted that the family is yet to release an official statement in this regard.

Meanwhile, Bhavya was expected to attend Taarak Mehta actor Samay Shah’s sister’s wedding during the weekend. However, he gave it a miss in spite of being in the same city, owing to his father’s ill health.

Bhavya Gandhi is best known for playing the character of Tipendra Lal Gada aka Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He left the show in the year 2017 after playing the role for close to 9 years. The actor is currently away from TV and has recently acted in a few Gujarati films.

Bhavya still shares a close bond with TMKOC's actors like Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi and Samay Shah aka Gogi. He recently grabbed attention for his statements on being in touch with his on-screen mother, Disha aka Dayaben. Bhavya had told TOI, "We definitely have these video calls sometimes, and every time, she sees me, she goes, 'Aahhh, what, beard?' (laughs) I say, yes, I've got a beard now. She has never seen me in a beard, so she gets shocked. I say, 'Haan, aave gaiyo' (Yes, they've grown) and I am growing them more."