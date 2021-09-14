Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Prashant Bajaj Meets With An Accident; Suffers Injuries

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ayushman Bhava actor Prashant Bajaj recently met with an accident, in which he got injured. According to an IANS report, the actor escaped with minor injuries as his car was hit by an autorickshaw at the MTNL junction in Mumbai.

Notably, Prashant Bajaj has filed an FIR against the autorickshaw driver who damaged his car's front side badly. In the statement with the media, Prashant thanked God for escaping this. He said, "I can't thank God enough for escaping this. It looked horrible initially. I felt as if I lost my limb. I was numb, but then people were there, and I could come home safe. We have filed an FIR, and the police will do their due diligence. The autorickshaw driver who hit me is safe as well, and thank God for that. A huge thank you to all my fans for the love and support. Stay safe."

Talking about Prashant Bajaj, he played a key role in Avinash Sachdev and Sumit Bharadwaj-starrer Ayushman Bhava. He also played a small part in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Prashant is quite popular on Instagram for gym pictures.

Get well soon, Prashant Bajaj!