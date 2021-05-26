Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Fans Trend #Jethalal On Dilip Joshi's 53rd Birthday, Share Memes

Dilip Joshi, who became a household name as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, on May 26. The actor is revered for playing the affable Gujarati electronics store owner in the longest-running comedy serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

On the special occasion of his birthday, fans trended the hashtag #jethalal on Twitter all through Wednesday. Besides wishing him on his birthday, they even flooded the platform with memes featuring Joshi in his avatar of Jethalal. Some netizens also called the actor a comedy legend and the 'show's heart’ and 'soul.’

A fan tweeted, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the comedy king of indian television history #jethalal aka @dilipjoshie sir #HappyBirthday #Happiness #happy #TMKOC #DilipJoshi (sic)."

Another wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loving and entertaining character in Indian television history @dilipjoshie sir. You are the best, you're the king of comedy, no one can match the level of your dedication towards your acting. love you sir. #TMKOC #happybirthdaydilipjoshi (sic)."Check out the tweets below:

Dilip Joshi has worked in many popular films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Dil Hai Tumhara, What’s Your Raashee? among others. The actor was a part of Gujarati theatre for over 25 years and has featured in TV shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and FIR. But since the past 13 years, the actor has played Jethalal Gada's role on TMKOC and has become one of the most well-known faces of Indian TV.

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Over the years, the popular sitcom has amassed a massive fan base whilst garnering cult status. The show has entertained the viewers by giving them characters like Jethalal Gada played by Dilip and Dayaben essayed by Disha Vakani.