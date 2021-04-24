Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Is At Home For A Month & Is Waiting For His Track To Start

The pandemic is giving everyone a tough time, especially actors. As everyone is aware, several actors have tested positive for COVID-19. Although the actors are hesitant to shoot, they have to move on for their living.

Senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said that it is tough for senior actors. He also added that he has been at home for almost a month now and is waiting for his track to start.

The actor said that there is no clarity when his track will start as shooting has halted and makers haven't taken any decision to shift base. He told TOI, "It has been over a month since I am at home. I had shot for an episode in March and after that I am at home. I am sure the makers will start my track soon and show how Natukaka returns to Mumbai from the village."

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Confirms Kush & 3 Others Test COVID-19 Positive; Reacts To Curfew

When asked how he is coping in the pandemic times, he said, "It is very tough. I have been at home and my family also insists that I don't step out at all. But, I am dying to work and get back on the sets. How long will I live like this in isolation and away from my work? It is tough for senior actors because of the virus. I do understand the safety protocols for senior actors, but my mind and body needs to get up and work."

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi On Disha Vakani's Absence & Her Return

He said that there is no clarity if his set will relocate to another city as it depends on the makers. He is hoping that he will start shooting for the show at Film City soon.