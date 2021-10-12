Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka’s Son Opens Up About His Last Days

Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who was seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Nattu Kaka, passed away on October 3, 2021, after his prolonged battle with cancer. Ghanshyam's demise indeed left all his fans and TMKOC cast heartbroken as he was one of the most important parts of the show.

Amidst all, Ghanshyam Nayak's son Vikas Nayak recently had a chat with ETimes TV, in which he talked about his father's last days before his death. Vikas said, "Towards the last few days, dad had difficulty in breathing and we tried to arrange for oxygen and nurses at home. But he slipped further. And, we rushed him to the hospital. He had to be admitted to the ICU, then was moved into a room as he got a bit better but again had to be sent back to the ICU as the condition deteriorated yet again."

Moreover, Ghanshyam Nayak had lost his consciousness because of the rise in sugar level. Vikas Nayak said, "15 days prior to his demise, his sugar had shot up to alarming heights and he wasn't recognising anybody. But after the sugar level went down, he knew who was around him. On October 2, Dad asked me 'Who am I?' He had forgotten his own name. That is the time I realised that he's started going into the other world."

Looks like, after a lot of trouble, Ghanshyam Nayak ji must be resting in peace. His funeral took place on October 4, 2021, in Mumbai. Talking about Ghanshyam Nayak, the actor had worked in several TV shows and Bollywood films. He was a part of films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam, Beta, Tirangaa, Barsaat, Ishq and so on.