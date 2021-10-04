Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak’s Funeral: Asit Modi, Dilip Joshi & Others Bid Final Adieu

Asit Modi & Dilip Joshi At Ghanshyam Nayak’s Funeral

The producer of the show Asit Modi and Dilip Joshi, with whom the late actor was close to, were seen at the venue. Asit Modi told a leading daily that the late actor was not only connected with him because of Taarak, but he knew him for more than two decades. He recalled celebrating the actor's birthday every year on the sets and revealed how he was happy shooting with them.

In Pic: Samay Shah & Bhavya Gandhi

Asit told the leading daily said, "Unfortunately, the past one year was difficult for me to get him back on the sets because of his illness but I invited him to Daman when we moved there. He shot for an episode and was happy spending time with the entire unit. He kept telling me, 'I want to work till the last day of my life."

Munmun Dutta At Ghanshyam Nayak’s Funeral

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in TMKOC, arrived at the venue to bid final adieu to the late actor. She had shared a lengthy note and paid tribute to the actor.

Ghanshyam Nayak’s Demise

Ghanshyam Nayak's demise left the cast and crew saddened and shocked. The actor, who was battling cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, apparently passed away at 5.30 pm yesterday (October 3).