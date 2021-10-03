Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak Passes Away; Cast & Crew Sad & Shaken

Asti Modi Writes…

Asit Modi took to social media and tweeted, "Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF."

Jennifer Mistry Says…

Jennifer Mistry, who plays Roshan Kaur Sodhi in TMKOC was quoted by ETimes as saying, "We just got to know about the news and it is extremely sad we have lost him."

Tanmay Vekaria Calls Him A Gem

Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bagga in the show, said that he got the news first as Ghanshyam's son called him at 5:45 pm. The actor added that Ghanshyam's condition failed to improve after his hospatalisation a few months back and passed away at 5.30 today. He further said that Ghanshyam was a gem and was closest to him; he tried his best to work again with them but his health did not permit. He concluded by saying that he is extremely saddened that he is no more.

Fans Shocked Over The Actors Demise

Fans too are shocked over the actors demise and took to social media to express condolences. Take a look at a few tweets!

Romil: I don't know what to write. This man never failed to bring a laugh on my face. He and his character Natu Kaka were so iconic. Thank you for all those laughs and sweet memories sir. Enjoy jalebi fafda with Kavi sir in heaven. Will miss you a lot.💔🥺 Om Shanti.

@sarcasticboiii_ & Pulkit Agarwal

@sarcasticboiii_: A integral part of my childhood. Left us today. God please grant him eternal peace. You will always be our natu kaka. Om shanti 🙏 #TMKOC.

Pulkit Agarwal: Om shanti legend #TMKOC will miss you in tmkoc. 😭😭😭😭.

Akshat & Varsha

Akshat Om: A man who Made us smile by his Dedication and Hardwork Towards his Work ! We will miss you Nattu Kaka. Om Shanti.

Varsha Saandilyae: Om Shanti....#Natukaka It's heartbreaking for every #TMKOC lovers !!

Recently, a few pictures of the actors were doing the rounds on social media, which worried his fans, as the actor looked weak and one side of his face seemed to be swollen. A few months ago, the actor had expressed his wish to work and had said that he wants to work till his last breath. It's really shocking that the actor is no more with us.