Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Aka Sodhi Opens Up About His Exit; Reveals If He Plans To Return

Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah, left the long running television show in 2020. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actor opened up about this exit from the show and he also revealed if he plans to re-enter the show.

When asked about his exit from the show, he revealed that his dad had undergone a surgery around the same time and hence he quit the show. He added that there were other few reasons as well, but he doesn't want to talk about the same.

Gurucharan was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "My Dad had undergone surgery around the time I quit the show. There were a few other things I had to address and life went on. There were a few other reasons I quit but don't want to talk about that. Whatever work I had done until COVID-19 hit, we worked together with love and affection as a team."

There were rumours that the actor had to leave the show due to delays in his payment. When asked about the same he said that he wants to move forwared with love and respect. He added that there are other reasons for his exit which he didn't want to talk about.

Post his exit, two actors replaced him in the show- one before he returned to the show and one in 2020. When asked about the same, he revealed that it was him who suggested the actors to the casting team of TMKOC.

He said, "I had met the one who replaced me before (Laad Singh) and told him that he should do it well as he has got a very plum assignment. I remember meeting him in a Gurdwara in Mumbai (Andheri, Four Bunglows). The other Sodhi (Balwinder Singh Suri) was in a way recommended by me; he used to work in our show in the Creative team and I suggested that he will do it aptly. Frankly, I haven't seen much of the second one to give you an assessment. But I think there are several people who still want me back."

When asked if he plans to return to the show, he said, "God knows, I don't know. Agar rab ki marzi hogi toh (If God wishes) I will return. But nothing as such for now. Last time too, I hadn't expected or planned, it just happened."