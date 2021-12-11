Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Raj Anadkat Quitting The Show? Here's What Asit Modi Has To Say!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular and most-loved shows on television. The show has been in the news for one or the other reasons! Recently, the cast along with producer Asit Modi appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The latest we hear is that Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, is quitting the show!

A source was quoted by Koimoi as saying, "The journey has been bittersweet with Raj. There have been multiple times that the team has tried to make amends with him but things aren't working out anymore. Neither is he willing to stick for too long nor the cast and crew is keen on asking him to stay."

If the actor has already put down papers or is still in discussion with the team is not known. The actor too hasn't reacted to the report. However, when the producer of the show Asit was asked about the same, he remained unaware of it! He told the portal that he doesn't know anything about it.

Meanwhile, earlier, this year, there were reports that he and his co-star Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji dating. Raj is nine years older to her and there were funny memes about the same. Both the actors denied and slammed the reports.