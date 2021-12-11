Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Raj Anadkat Quitting The Show? Here's What Asit Modi Has To Say!

Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
is
one
of
the
popular
and
most-loved
shows
on
television.
The
show
has
been
in
the
news
for
one
or
the
other
reasons!
Recently,
the
cast
along
with
producer
Asit
Modi
appeared
on
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
13.
The
latest
we
hear
is
that
Raj
Anadkat,
who
plays
the
role
of
Tapu,
is
quitting
the
show!
A
source
was
quoted
by
Koimoi
as
saying,
"The
journey
has
been
bittersweet
with
Raj.
There
have
been
multiple
times
that
the
team
has
tried
to
make
amends
with
him
but
things
aren't
working
out
anymore.
Neither
is
he
willing
to
stick
for
too
long
nor
the
cast
and
crew
is
keen
on
asking
him
to
stay."
If
the
actor
has
already
put
down
papers
or
is
still
in
discussion
with
the
team
is
not
known.
The
actor
too
hasn't
reacted
to
the
report.
However,
when
the
producer
of
the
show
Asit
was
asked
about
the
same,
he
remained
unaware
of
it!
He
told
the
portal
that
he
doesn't
know
anything
about
it.
Meanwhile,
earlier,
this
year,
there
were
reports
that
he
and
his
co-star
Munmun
Dutta
aka
Babita
ji
dating.
Raj
is
nine
years
older
to
her
and
there
were
funny
memes
about
the
same.
Both
the
actors
denied
and
slammed
the
reports.