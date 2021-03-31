Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar Tests Negative For COVID-19; To Resume Shoot Soon

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was tested positive for Coronavirus on March 17, 2021. He was under self-isolation. However, as per the latest report, the actor has tested negative for COVID-19.

Mandar revealed to Spotboye that he was asymptomatic and tested negative three days ago. He also revealed that he will start shooting from this Friday (April 2).

The actor said, "I got tested negative three days back. I was asymptomatic, so I knew that results will come negative only. But quarantine period was 14 days. So, I did follow that and was under self-quarantine in my room. I was in touch with my doctor and taking medication. Now, my doctor has also told me that you can start working. After which I have informed my production house about it and I may even start shooting from this Friday."

Mandar shared his experience about his quarantine period and said that he just had mild cold and there was no other symptom. Although he had no major symptom, he was feeling stressed only because he had stay at one place. He also added that this is the longest gap he had got in 13 years only because of Coronavirus.

Mandar doesn't feels that second lockdown will help decrease case, but feels that restricting things to an extent like night curfew in Mumbai maybe required and taking all the precautions and not stepping out of the house if not required will definitely help.

He further added, "Moreover, with my experience, I can tell you that this virus is in the air. Because I have been taking all the precautions and I am sure just like me a lot of people who have contracted this virus must be doing the same. I feel the virus must have changed it's type now and it is like a viral which comes to your body and goes away. But it is infectious so we have to take care and keep our immunity strong. So that we can fight with it and live our life."

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide Aka Mandar Chandwadkar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Reacts To Rumours Of Rift With Dilip; Reveals What People Call Them