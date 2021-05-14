Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Booked For Using Casteist Slur

Munmun Dutta, who is currently seen in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently hit the headlines for sharing a video in which she made an unpleasant remark that hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. She had later issued an apology as well. However, the actress has landed in trouble as an FIR [under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act] has been filed against her at Haryana's Hansi for using casteist slur in the video.

As per The Hindu report, Superintendent of Police (Hansi), Nitika Gahlaut confirmed that the case was registered at the City Police Station under Section 3(1) (u) of the SCs and STs Act on Thursday and that the matter was under investigation.

The FIR was filed after a complaint was filed on May 11 by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. He had submitted a CD with the video, in which the actress while she was demonstrating make-up techniques, was seen saying that she wanted to look good and referred to members of a particular Scheduled Caste to say that she did not want to look like them.

The video had gone viral on social media and netizens trended #ArrestMunmunDutta by slamming her for insulting Dalit society.

Munmun Dutta, who later realised her mistake, took down the video and had issued an apology, in which she said that she never intended to insult or hurt anyone's feelings. She added in her note that she was 'genuinely misinformed' about the meaning of the word. She further added that she has "utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation".