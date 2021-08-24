Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta Returns To The Show; Actress Has Become More Friendly!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since a long time. Recently, there were speculations that Munmun Dutta, who plays the role Babita ji, has exited the show. She was missing from the show since past two months. However, both the makers and the actress refuted the rumours. As per the latest report, Munmun is back on the sets!

According to ETimes TV report, Munmun has returned to the show and has started shooting as well. It is being said that her entry in the show will happen this week anytime.

The report also revealed that when the actress walked into the set, the cast and crew were baffled seeing her. It is assumed that producer Asit Modi and Munmun have reached some sort of aggrement on the phone and decided to move ahead, but hadn't revealed about the same to the team.

It is also being said that the actress has turned over a new leaf. She has become very courteous and friendly with most people on the set, which apparently was missing in her earlier stint!

Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Retains 5th Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Jump

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Netizens Amazed With Stylish & Energetic Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, Munmun had gotten herself into controversy due to her casteist remark in her video. Later, she issued an apology. It was said that due to the controversy, the production house had made each and every actor of the show sign an undertaking that he/she will not use any foul language or make a casteist or religious remark that may hurt any sentiment. Although the actors were surprised, the producer was clear about the same.