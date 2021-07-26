TMKOC: Munmun Dutta Clarifies She Hasn't Quit; Actors Made To Sign A Contract Post Controversy?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is grabbing headlines for one or the other reasons. A month ago, Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita ji in the show, was in the news for casteist remark in one of her videos. Post this, the actress was not seen in the show and many of them speculated that she has quit the show. However, the makers of the show clarified that Munmun is going nowhere and she is very much a part of the show. It was said that since she had no scenes, she was not seen on the sets. Now, the actress herself has reacted to the same.

Munmun rubbished the rumours and said that these false reports had negative implications on her life.

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot."

She further added that she has no plans to quit the show and if she decides to leave the show, she will herself reveal it as viewers are emotionally attached to her character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate.

The producer of the show Asit Modi too said that these are just rumours and he had not received any communication from Munmun about her plans to leave the show.

On the other hand, there is a buzz that post Munmun Dutta's controversy, the actors are made to sign a contract!

As per ETimes report, producer Asit Modi wants Munmun to issue an apology in video for her casteist slur, as he believes that the dust has not yet settled despite Munmun having already apologised on Twitter when she started getting trolled.

The report further stated, "In the wake of the Munmun controversy, the production house in question has made each and every actor of the show sign an undertaking that he/she will not use any foul language or make a casteist/ religious remark that may hurt any sentiment. The actors were surprised but the producer was clear that they have to sign the document come what may. Hard copies of the said undertaking were issued to the actors on the set and their signatures were taken."

It is also being said that Munmun has not been on the set after her casteist slur maybe because Asit feared disruption, and told the writers to refrain from including her in the story for some time.