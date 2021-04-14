Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Reacts To Fans' Claims That Show's Quality Is Dipping

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows and has amassed a massive fan. However, when the show returned with new episodes after the COVID-19 lockdown last year, it received some flak for not being entertaining enough. Many avid viewers complained that the show’s quality was dwindling. The Sony SAB sitcom was also trolled on social media by some netizens for showing boring content on the small screen.

And now, the show’s producer Asit Modi has opened up in an interview about these claims. He reacted by stating that the crew is facing many challenges due to the pandemic and that everyone is giving their best to entertain the viewers. Asit was quoted by HT as saying, "Honestly, we are shooting during the pandemic, the situation is very bad in the city and we all know that. I am not giving an excuse here, but we face a lot of issues on a regular basis."

He went on to add, "We can't show a repetitive storyline to the audience because the sitcom has a repeat telecast on the channel and it is also equally loved by people and we will be caught. We can't afford to do that. We work day and night, the writers so that we bring good stories. We are not repetitive and that's the only reason the show has sustained in the industry for the last 13 years."

It must be noted that a while back, the show’s director Malav Rajda was also trolled on similar lines on social media. A fan had commented on a post by the director by writing, “No your direction sucks bro the show is terrible now.” Malav was quick to respond and wrote back, “ok point noted.”

