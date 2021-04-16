Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Confirms Kush & 3 Others Testing COVID-19 Positive; Reacts To Curfew

Several television shows got into trouble as actors tested positive for COVID-19. Latest to join the list is Kush Shah, who plays the role of Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. According to India Today report, 110 people underwent the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on TMKOC sets on April 9 and out of the four people tested positive, one among them was Kush.

The producer of the show Asit Modi confirmed the same and said, "According to those guidelines we had to take everyone's RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested COVID-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them because while taking the test they were showing some symptoms. We got everyone tested on Friday, April 9. We have been taking precautions during the shoot. If anyone was a little sick, we would ask them not to come to the shoot. Kush Shah, who plays Goli on the show and some production people, are positive. There is no one positive in the main cast. All those who are positive are also home quarantine and everyone else is safe."

The producer also reacted to 15-day lockdown or Janata curfew in Maharashtra. He said, "Earlier the guidelines said that everyone would have permission to shoot if the RT-PCR test comes out negative but now the shoot has stopped for 15 days. We thought that if the shoot is allowed, we will be able to create a bio bubble and shoot because entertainment is the only way to reduce people's stress. However, I fully agree with the government because they know the situation better and the decision that they take will be for everyone's good because safety is the utmost priority."

When asked if they are planning to shoot outside Mumbai, he said that they have not thought of any possibility of going out for the shoot because the guidelines that came out 3-4 days ago didn't mention a ban on shooting. He added that later they might have to think about it because the artists and the production team should also agree as everyone's safety is of utmost importance. He further added that the option of going out to shoot is good but it also has to be decided thoughtfully because the workers who are on daily wages will suffer a lot.

Asit concluded by saying that they currently have bank of episodes for a week and later they will decide what to do.

