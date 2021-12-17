Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu Not Quitting The Show!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for one or the other reason! Recently, there were reports that Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu, might quit the show owing to the differences with the production house and because of his link-up rumours with his co-actor Munmun Dutta. It was also said that he has put down his papers and will not be shooting after December 20. However, the latest report suggests that the actor is not quitting the show!

As per TOI report, a source from the production house revealed that he was unhappy about a few things but it was a passing phase, and now he is not leaving the show.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "A few months ago there were rumours of actress Munmun Dutta quitting the show after she received a lot of backlash on social media for a racial slur that she made in a video. But she continued shooting for the show. Some time back there were rumours of Munmun and Raj being close. That seems to have affected Raj and so he was contemplating opting out of the show."

The source further added, "He had communicated his thoughts to the production house but things have changed now. It was a momentary phase. Every actor goes through ups and downs and different phases. Raj's character Tapu has found a connect with the masses and it is not a joke to just quit a show. Even if he has some other issues, those too will be resolved soon."

Well, we are sure that Raj aka Tapu fans will be happy with this news!