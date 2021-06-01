Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat Reacts To Reports Of Having A Tiff With Dilip Joshi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actors are making headlines on social media. A few days ago, Munmun Dutta had made casteist slur on social media. On the other hand, reports were also stating that actor Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkat are having some differences. A KoiMoi report stated that on-screen father-son duo Jethalal and Tappu played by Dilip and Raj respectively, are having a tiff after the young actor kept the senior one waited for an hour.

When Spotboye contacted Dilip Joshi, he called it baseless and said that he is very curious to know who cooks up these false stories. On the other hand, the media portal contacted Raj Anadkat too and asked about the reports.

In conversation with the portal, he said, "I don't focus on such baseless rumours or cooked up stories. I rather focus and give my best to my work so that my viewers get the best experience through my work. People will always say baseless things but I will continue to smile and rise above everything."

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017, and since then, he is playing the iconic character Tappu in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Talking about his career, he started his career in 2016 with the show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has completed over 3200 episodes. Fans are eager to know when will Dayaben (Disha Vakani) return to the show. TMKOC also stars Amit Bhatt, Ghanshyam Nayak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Ambika R, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Sunaina Fozdar and others in key role. The show is being aired on SAB TV at 8:30 pm.