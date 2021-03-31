Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Shailesh Reacts To Rumours Of Rift With Dilip; Reveals What People Call Them

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, there were rumours that the lead actors Shailesh Lodha and Dilip Joshi, who play the roles of Taarak Mehta and Jethalal Gada, are not on talking terms. It was said that the duo shoot their scenes and go back to their vanity vans and they don't even smile at each other. It was also said that since both of them are sheer professionals, they do not let anyone know about their differences.

However now, Shailesh has reacted to the rumours. The actor wonders who spreads such rumours! He laughed off rumours and revealed that people on the set call them best buddies.

Shailesh aka Taarak was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar as saying, "Believe me, there is nothing like that between Dilip Joshi and me. Our relationship is much stronger than our on-screen relationship. We share the same makeup room and people on the set call us 'best buddies."

Shailesh further said that they have a lot of fun on the sets. He also clarified that although they have been working together for years, they haven't had any clash of thoughts.

He said, "We might have different personalities, but one thing is common between us- humour. We have a lot of fun on the set of our show. We have been working together for so many years, but we haven't had any clash of thoughts yet. I hope it remains the same forever."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one the most-loved shows. Of late, the show has been in the news for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return. There is still confusion over her return and no official confirmation about the same has been made.

Also, recently the show was in news as the animated version of the show has been announced on Sony Yay.

