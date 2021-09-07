Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shooting Cancelled After Raj Anadkat & Mandar Chandwadkar Report Being Sick

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, the show was in the news for Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji's controversy and her re-entry. As per the latest report, the shooting of the show has been cancelled as Mandar Chanwadkar aka Bhide called up to inform that he cannot report on the set.

According to ETimes TV, the senior actor has a severe cold. As soon as the makers got the news, team Asit Modi called off the show.



Mandar confirmed that he is unwell and claimed, "Actually all scenes were mine yesterday. There were Ganpati scenes that had to be shot. It didn't happen yesterday."

The report also suggested that Raj Anadkat aka Tappu has not been reporting on the set since a past few days. A source revealed, "One doesn't know what's exactly wrong with his health. Maybe it's viral."

Earlier, this year in March, Mandar Chanwadkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was away from the proceedings for a fortnight.

Meanwhile, apart from Munmun Dutta's re-entry, the show had been in the news due to the controversies surrounding its actors. It was said that Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was reportedly not on good terms with co-actors Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Raj. However, Dilip clarified that all is well between them. Also, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's re-entry still remains mystery. Nothing is clear if she would return to the show or not!