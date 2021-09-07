Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shooting Cancelled After Raj Anadkat & Mandar Chandwadkar Report Being Sick
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, the show was in the news for Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji's controversy and her re-entry. As per the latest report, the shooting of the show has been cancelled as Mandar Chanwadkar aka Bhide called up to inform that he cannot report on the set.
According
to
ETimes
TV,
the
senior
actor
has
a
severe
cold.
As
soon
as
the
makers
got
the
news,
team
Asit
Modi
called
off
the
show.
Mandar confirmed that he is unwell and claimed, "Actually all scenes were mine yesterday. There were Ganpati scenes that had to be shot. It didn't happen yesterday."
The
report
also
suggested
that
Raj
Anadkat
aka
Tappu
has
not
been
reporting
on
the
set
since
a
past
few
days.
A
source
revealed,
"One
doesn't
know
what's
exactly
wrong
with
his
health.
Maybe
it's
viral."
Earlier, this year in March, Mandar Chanwadkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was away from the proceedings for a fortnight.
Meanwhile, apart from Munmun Dutta's re-entry, the show had been in the news due to the controversies surrounding its actors. It was said that Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was reportedly not on good terms with co-actors Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Raj. However, Dilip clarified that all is well between them. Also, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's re-entry still remains mystery. Nothing is clear if she would return to the show or not!