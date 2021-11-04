Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Not Mahila Mandal, But Jethalal Accidentally Inaugurates Diwali Mela

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows in the country, and it has been successfully entertaining audiences for 13 years now. Ever since the show was launched, fans have always kept a tab on the updates about the comedy show. Interestingly, TMKOC is known for showing festival celebrations in a unique way. And this time, the Gokuldhamwasis are all set to celebrate Diwali 2021 with their own and unique style.

In the upcoming Diwali special episode, the Mahila Mandal of the Gokuldham society will be setting up the markets, in which they will keep all kinds of Diwali kandils, lights, sweetmeats and other merchandise. They will also be keeping the handmade diyas, garlands and decorative tapestries for sale. However, the civic authorities arrive at the market and ask the roadside vendors to vacate the premises immediately.

After seeing the actions of civic authorities, Mahila Mandal feels sorry for the small-hawkers and decides to do something for them. Madhavi Bhide comes up with the idea of letting these hawkers set up shop in Gokuldham Society. After receiving support from the other members, she invites the vendors to the society.

TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Says He Was Offered Bigg Boss 15 & Bigg Boss OTT; Find Out What Happened Next

Other Gokuldham members ask Mahila Mandal to inaugurate the Diwali Mela. However, Jethalal creates a mess. Jethalal slips his leg and falls on the ribbon mistakenly. Because of this, he accidentally inaugurates the Diwali Mela. Isn't it hilarious?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Video Of 9-Year-Old Girl Copying Dayaben's Character Goes Viral

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar, Shailesh Lodha and many others in key roles. The show is being produced by Asit Kumar Modi.