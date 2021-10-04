Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria On Ghanshyam Nayak's Demise: He Was In A Lot Of Pain

Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka in popular sit-com Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away yesterday (October 3) after battling with cancer. Nattu Kaka was one of the most-loved chacters of fans and the senior actor was loved not only by his team but also his fans. The entire cast and crew of the show and his fans were shocked over his sudden demise. His co-star Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagga, who got maximum scenes with Ghanshyam on the show, revealed that the actor was in a lot of pain since past two-three months and was not able to gulp, eat or even drink water. He added that the actor was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it.

Tanmany told ETimes TV that it's a huge loss for all of them, not just for him but for the entire team as they all were very attached to him. He added that the late actor was a nice and pure soul.



He said, "I would always remember Ghanshyam ji as one of the pure souls that I've ever met in my life. I don't think I will ever meet a person like him ever. He was a very simple person and I never saw him ever talking ill about anyone. He always spoke about positivity. He was very passionate about his work. I think God had some other plans for him. I and the entire Taarak family will miss him every single day."

Tanmay added, "He was in a lot of pain since the last 2-3 months and I feel now he is in a better place. I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or even drink water. He was going through a lot, so in a way now he is in the safe hands of God. May his soul rest in peace."

The last rites of the actor will take place today (October 4). Tanmay said that unfortunately, he won't be able to attend the funeral as he is suffering from malaria and have been advised complete bed rest. Although he wants to go, he won't be able to as he is very weak at present because of Malaria. He said that he had a word with Ghanshyam's son.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak Passes Away; Cast & Crew Sad & Shaken

Jodha Akbar Actress Manisha Yadav Passes Away; Paridhi Sharma Is Shocked & Says She Was A Wonderful Actor

The actor said that the entire star cast is very hurt and shocked at the moment. He added that Dilip Joshi is abroad and he tried to call him but couldn't get through. He feels that the actor is returning to India and must be in flight.