Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Video Of 9-Year-Old Girl Copying Dayaben's Character Goes Viral

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Over the years, the popular sitcom has amassed a massive fan base and has managed to entertain the viewers by giving them iconic characters like Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi and Dayaben essayed by Disha Vakani.

Now, a nine-year-old girl named Suman Puri has gone viral for copying Dayaben’s character on social media. The young content creator, who hails from Punjab, regularly uploads on YouTube and has been entertaining fans a lot on her channel with Dayaben’s mimicry.

Many of her videos have gone viral on social media as users are surprised to see Suman's acting and how wears a saree exactly like Dayaben. From the style of wearing a sari to hair and makeup, she gets everything right and fans have been praising her for replicating many famous dialogues of Dayaben over the years. Take a look at Suman’s video below:

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani, who is known for her superb comic timing, is no longer a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress left the show in 2017 as she went for a maternity break when she was expecting her first child. It has been regularly speculated in the media about her probable return whilst fans continue to miss the actress’ presence on the sitcom.

Speaking about Disha’s absence and return, the producer of the show Asit Modi had told TOI, "I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show. From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic, few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me. I request them to understand our situation."