TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta & Raj React To Dating Rumours; Actress Says ‘It Didn’t Take 13 Mins To RIP My Dignity’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since a long time. The show's actors have been grabbing headlines, especially Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji. At first, it was controversy over her casteist slur. Recently, it was said that the actress is dating her co-star Raj Anadkat, who is nine years younger to her. There were funny memes about the same as well. Although they remained silent for a while, the duo has reacted now. Both the actors have slammed media and trolls.

Munmun shared a note slamming media for the fake stories. She also slammed media fro shoving cameras on the face of grieving woman at the funeral.

The actress' note read as, "To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but R U GOING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR WRECKING HAVOC IN THEIR LIVES?? If no then, YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!!"

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Remain Unchanged; Yeh Rishta Witnesses A Jump & Udaariyaan Enters Top 10

She shared another note in which she lashed out at haters for trolling and age shaming her. The actress wrote, "To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comments section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shooting Cancelled After Raj Anadkat & Mandar Chandwadkar Report Being Sick

On the other hand, Raj, who is also miffed with the rumours, shared a note on his Instagram account that read as, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, think of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'cooked up' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."