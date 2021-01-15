Tandav Actress Kritika Kamra Opens Up About Facing Discrimination For Being A TV Star

Kritika Kamra, who rose to fame with her TV shows, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge has made her web debut with Tandav on Amazon Prime Video. The actress, in a recent interview, opened up about facing bias for being from the TV background. She revealed that she has faced prejudice and was even told once that TV people come with certain baggage.

Kritika told India Today, “It's hard to make generalisations. I think everyone's journey is different and very personal. I won't deny it. I faced this prejudice and I still do. I have also been told that TV actors come with certain baggage. But I'm alright. I'm okay to go out there and prove myself as many times as I need to. And maybe people can re-imagine or imagine me doing things differently. It was not so bad for me. I will still say that I have been fortunate. I got good work. With films, it's a lot of factors. It's not just that you are coming from TV.”

She went on to add, “Now, of course, they say that the lines are blurring and I hope that they are. Tandav is a new chapter for me, it's my web debut also. I have also finished shooting for another series. So exciting things are happening now. But every now and then, there's a bit of worry. Being a TV actor, especially being somebody who's been popular on TV at some point and has done so much of television, I do face that bias. But I'm alright to go and test for things and let people decide if I'm good enough for the job.”

For the unversed, Kritika made her Bollywood debut opposite Jackky Bhagnani in Mitron. She has also been a part of many successful TV shows such as Reporters and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

Speaking about Tandav, the show has premiered today (January 15, 2021) on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the political drama series features a strong ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Sara Jane Dias, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Gauahar Khan and Amyra Dastur among others.

