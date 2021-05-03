Tannaz Irani Gets Replaced Abruptly In Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Actress Says She Is Shocked

Tannaz Irani, who was seen in the role of Ranisa in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, claims she was replaced in the show without any discussion after she expressed concerns over travelling to Goa for the shoot. The actress recently revealed in an interview that the makers of the Zee TV show decided to replace her abruptly over a 'random call' without even considering the possibility of a solution.

For the unversed, many TV shows are currently being filmed in Goa after shoots have come to a halt in Maharashtra amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Apna Time Bhi Aayega also came on the list of shows which have relocated their sets. Tannaz told TOI that she believes she was replaced on the show after she expressed her reservations about moving to Goa for the shoot.

The actress said, “I shot with them till April 11, two days before they decided to move to Goa after shoots came to a halt in Maharashtra. The production house texted everyone, enquiring whether we would be available to shoot, but without mentioning other details like accommodation and duration of the stay. I told them that I was not sure about travelling, but was open to a discussion. However, there was no discussion.”

ALSO READ: Latest TRP Ratings: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Grabs 2nd Spot; Imlie Witnesses A Drop

However, she claims that the production house never had any discussion but abruptly informed her about her replacement. “It was a random call; they told me that I was required to shoot every day, as my character is pivotal. They went on to add that they have thought it through and since I can’t travel to Goa, they are replacing me. I am shocked and confused. If something like this can happen with a senior artiste like me, I can only imagine the state of newcomers. I have been replaced and I can’t do anything about it,” she added.

ALSO READ: Zee TV Artists Share Their Love For Dance On International Dance Day

Meanwhile, many celebrities including Vahbiz Dorabjee, Debina Bonnerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Mauli Ganguly, Delnaaz Irani, Kishwer Merchantt and Simple Kaul have come out in support of the actress on social media. For the unversed, Tannaz had shared a glimpse of her news article on her Instagram account with the following caption: “SHOCKING NEWS TO BE TOLD YOU ARE REPLACED! OVER A PHONE CALL?! Check out the post below: