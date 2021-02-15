Tanvi Thakkar To Marry Beau Aditya Kapadia On February 16; Says ‘We Are Doing The Wedding In A Simple Way’

Popular TV actress Tanvi Thakkar is all set to get married to her longtime actor-boyfriend Aditya Kapadia. The actress, who was last seen in Bepanah Pyaar will be tying the knot on February 16, 2021 in a low-key affair at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Tanvi Thakkar shared a statement about her wedding with media, in which she stated, "The pandemic is an excuse, I always wanted a small wedding, so I can save the money and invest in a big house. My mother will fly from Kerala and there will be a few friends present at the wedding." For the unversed, Tanvi's father passed away a few months ago, hence, she wants to keep her wedding a low-key affair.

While revealing more details about the wedding, the actress said, "There was no mood for celebration earlier, Aditya and I wanted to go ahead and get married in court. Then our families felt we should have a traditional sindoor and mangalsutra ceremony, so we are having it at the five-star hotel room. We will host a small dinner for 50 people on Feb 17. Most of my family and relatives stay in Kerala and Chennai, so, they won't be able to come. I am happy that we are doing a wedding in a simple way."

Notably, Tanvi Thakkar met Aditya Kapadia on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum. The couple instantly connectioned and quickly got engaged in a few months. Speaking about her relationship, Tanvi said, "We have been in a relationship for the last seven years. In September 2020, we decided to live-in and figure out if we are compatible with each other. It worked out well and we decided to finally get married."

On the professional front, Tanvi has worked in popular shows like Pavitra Rishta, Desh Ki Beti Nandini, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and so on. On the other hand, Aditya Kapadia has worked in Just Mohabbat, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Adaalat and so on. He is currently runs his own business.

