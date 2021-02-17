Tanvi Thakker And Aditya Kapadia Get Married In Mumbai; Actress Shares Details About Her Special Pink Saree

Actors Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia tied the knot yesterday (February 16, 2021) in Mumbai. The couple had a simple court marriage in Bandra, Mumbai. They have arranged dinner for their family members and close friends at a SoBo hotel in Mumbai today (February 17, 2021).

The couple was spotted today in Mumbai where they posed for some perfect pictures. The photos went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the newlyweds in town. In the pictures, Aditya Kapadia is looking dapper in an off-white kurta and pyjama, while Tanvi Thakker stole the limelight in a specially designed pink saree.

While sharing details about her saree, Tanvi Thakker told Times of India, "I specially got my sari pallu painted with our pictures. It has Aditya and me painted on the pallu. I also chose Aditya's outfit as he thinks I am better at choosing outfits."

As Tanvi and Aditya are now called Mr and Mrs Kapadia Tanvi says when she hears the same, she feels special. Speaking about that, the Bepanah Pyaar actress said, "When someone said, 'Mr and Ms Kapadia' I did not turn around. After a while, it sunk in, that I am officially married and now we are husband and wife. I am happy that I am married to someone who is my best friend for so many years."

When Aditya Kapadia was asked about their honeymoon plans, he said that they already had a short holiday in Dubai before their wedding. Due to their prior work commitments, the couple preferred to do this trip before their marriage.

Filmibeat wishes Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia a happy married life!

(Photo Courtesy: The Wedding Pheras)

