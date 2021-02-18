Tanvi Thakker And Aditya Kapadia Host A Low-Key Wedding Reception For Family And Friends, See Pics

Actors Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia tied the knot on February 16, 2021, in Mumbai in a simple court wedding. This was followed by the couple hosting an intimate reception dinner for family and friends. Tanvi looked splendid in a red dress while Aditya complemented her in a black sherwani. The newlyweds posed with friends and family members for some fun pictures.

Speaking about their low-key celebration, Aditya told TOI, “To be honest, I get intimidated by crowds and I am happy that we did not have a big wedding.” Tanvi added, “I was glad to have a small wedding and reception dinner with people who mattered the most. When I looked around, I realised that these were all people I knew and was close to. It was the perfect celebration for us.”

The couple’s reception dinner had celebs including Surveen Chawla, who is Tanvi's bhabhi, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Ishita Dutta, among others in attendance. Take a look!

For the unversed, Tanvi and Aditya met on the sets of the show, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, many years back. They started seeing each other and have been in a relationship for seven years now. On the work front, Tanvi was last seen in Bepannah Pyaar, while Aditya has been a part of many shows like Trideviyaan and Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

The couple has revealed that they have no plans for a honeymoon as they both have work commitments and they will not be able to take holidays. However, they did go on a short trip to Dubai before their wedding.

