Tanya Sharma On Bagging Sasural Simar Ka 2: Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Project To Return To Work

Sasural Simar Ka makers are coming up with the second season. Recently, the channel had revealed a couple of promos which introduced the new female lead- Radhika Muthukumar. Tanya Sharma, who was seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will be seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2. In an interview with TOI, the actress revealed that she is thrilled to be a part of the show and added that she couldn't have asked for a better project to return to work amidst pandemic.

Revealing how she bagged the role, Tanya said, "I recently took a holiday with my BFFs and just two days before my trip, I was asked to audition for the role and soon things fell into place. I'm thrilled to be a part of this show because, in the last six years, this is the first time I will be working on a character from scratch. Previously, I would always play the lead when a show took a time leap."

When asked if she was sceptical about taking up the second season as the first edition was a hit, she said, "Honestly, I was overwhelmed when I first took up the project. Often, daily soaps run for a very long time and an actor gets bound by it, unable to take up any other project. However, I've always believed that whatever happens, happens for good and I couldn't have asked for a better project to get back to work amidst the ongoing pandemic."

Although Tanya is anxious about the current situation, as several television actors tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting, she said that an actor doesn't have a choice since they have to get back to work but at the same time, have to always follow safety guidelines. She added that the makers are following all safety precautions- from checking temperatures to ensure that everyone is wearing masks and face shields when not shooting.

