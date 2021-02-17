Teejay Sidhu Shares Picture With Her Daughters, Says 'Gender Shouldn't Determine 'Completeness' Of A Family'

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a third girl child on December 20, 2020. For the unversed, the couple is already parents of twin daughters, and the arrival of yet another baby girl brought double happiness to their family.

And now, Teejay has shared a family portrait on her Instagram, featuring the couple's daughters - Bella, Vienna and Vanessa along with them. She then shared her thoughts about how our society still feels that you need a boy to complete the family. She gave a reference to how someone from the entertainment industry was blessed with a baby boy recently, and how the couple received "family is complete now" comments. The couple were already parents to a baby girl.

Stressing on this point, Teejay expressed her disappointment and wrote, "Feb 15th was #FamilyDay and of course my post is late, as usual! I wanted to share something. Recently someone in the entertainment industry had a baby boy. (They already had a girl.) Another person from the industry commented, 'Congrats, NOW your family is complete!'”

She went on to add, “That left me a little disappointed. Is a family only 'complete' when you have a boy? Suppose that person had another girl. Would that mean their family was 'incomplete?' When you have one child, you go from being a couple, to being a 'family.' And that's already such a #blessing! How many #children you have, or what gender, shouldn't determine your 'completeness.'” Check out the post below:

Teejay then says she feels the younger generation must be more responsible with the kind of thoughts and ideas they put across on social media. She concluded by asking everyone to celebrate family and to celebrate the joy and happiness it brings in our lives and completes us.

