Tejasswi Prakash: Bigg Boss Is Way Out Of My Comfort Zone And That In Itself Is Challenging For Me

Bigg Boss Season 15 has made its grand premiere today and with it, actress Tejasswi Prakash has made a grand entry into the house! Known for her role in Swaragini and after that for her daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi comes as one of the most known television faces on the show.

Speaking about taking up Bigg Boss Tejasswi says, “Bigg Boss is way out of my comfort zone and that in itself is challenging for me. It’s a tough show and I am someone who likes my space and independence. However, in the Bigg Boss house there is no concept of personal space and nor is there any scope to be independent, so I am going to in fact try to get to know myself better in these situations, and I hope to come out as a different person out of Bigg Boss through the interesting journey that it will be.”

Bigg Boss 15 Premiere First Impression: Salman Rocks; Netizens Already See Finalists In Tejasswi, Karan & Jay

Bigg Boss 15: 'Jungle Main Hoga Dangal' As 'Apsara' Mouni Roy Kick Starts Colors TV’s Reality Show

The actress says that she hasn’t really followed the previous seasons and as she gets locked up she will miss 'mom ke haath ka Khanna and her long drives and eating all her favourite food as well as most importantly her family’ when she’s locked up inside the house.

Speaking about her strengths and weaknesses, Tejasswi says, “My strength is that I am very focused on finishing what I want to achieve, and my weakness is that I don't like two-faced people.” She signs off saying she would never raise her hand on anyone inside the house and is looking forward to a positive and fulfilling journey!