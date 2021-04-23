Tenali Rama Actor Krishna Bharadwaj & His Family Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Hospitalised

Krishna Bharadwaj, who is known for playing the title role in Tenali Rama, is the latest actor to have tested positive for Coronavirus. In fact, his family too have contracted the virus two weeks ago and were hospitalised.

The actor revealed to Spotboye that his family members have got discharge while he is still recovering and hoping to get discharged soon.

Krishna was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Currently, I am at my hometown Ranchi but not having the best of time as me and my entire family tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks back. We had some major symptoms and we all were admitted to the hospital. However, all of them have been discharged after testing negative and are in better health now. But I am still recovering in the hospital as I am not feeling well completely. Hoping to get a discharged soon."

Also Read: Mohit Raina Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Coronavirus; Fans & Celebs Wish Him Speedy Recovery

It has to be recalled that recently, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina is hospitalised after contracting the virus. The actor took to social media to reveal the same to his fans and well-wishers. He urged fans to stay safe and indoors, and pray for humanity.

Also Read: Tanhaiyan's Rahul Sharma On Testing COVID-19 Positive: Despite Taking All Precautions, The Virus Has Caught Me

Other actors who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are Paridhi Sharma, Sara Gurpal, Arshi Khan, Rahul Sharma, Raghav Juyal, Rohit Bhardwaj and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has imposed 15-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Many shows have shifted their shooting locations to Hyderabad, Goa, Surat and other places. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had urged Maharashtra government to let TV shows be shot in bio bubble.