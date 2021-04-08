Tera Yaar Hoon Main Actor Ssudeep Sahir And His Wife Anantica Test Positive For COVID-19

Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Ssudeep Sahir and his wife Anantica Sahir recently tested positive for COVID-19. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared about their COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram Stories. According to their note, Ssudeep and Anantica have isolated themselves and will be under home quarantine.

Ssudeep Sahir wrote on his Instagram story, "Anantica & I have tested positive for Covid-19. We have isolated ourselves & will be under home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with us to get tested immediately. Please stay safe and take care."

On the other hand, Ssudeep Sahir's wife Anantica shared the same note with additional information. She revealed that their son Arwaann and house help have tested negative. Well, ahead of being diagnosed with Coronavirus, Ssudeep was shooting for his show Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Mumbai.

Ever since he announced about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans have started praying for his speedy recovery. After all, Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Mumbai. Like commoners, several TV celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Abrar Qazi, Toral Rasputra, Amar Upadhyay and others have tested positive for COVID-19.

Talking about Ssudeep Sahir, he is playing Rajeev Bansal in Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The show also stars Shweta Gulati, Sayantani Ghosh, Ansh Sinha, Rajendra Chawla, Jaya Ojha and others in pivotal roles. Apart from this show, Ssudeep has featured in others shows like Woh Apna Sa, Shastri Sisters: Chaar Dil Ek Dhadkan, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Behenein, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and so on.

We hope Ssudeep and Anantica get well soon!