Tera Yaar Hoon Main Fame Sayantani Ghosh’s In-Laws Host Wedding Reception In Jaipur

Sayantani Ghosh, who is currently seen in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main, tied the knot with her fiancé Anugrah Tiwari on December 5, 2021. The couple opted for a traditional, intimate ceremony that took place in the actress’ home town Kolkata and was attended by their close friends and family.

Sayantani’s in-laws, who hail from Jaipur, recently hosted a reception for the couple in the Pink city. Sayantani opted for a pink coloured Banarasi saree with her traditional jewellery and looked like the perfect bride at her reception. She even posted a beautiful video of her first dance with husband Anugrah from the function on her Instagram handle.

Now, Sayantani has opened up about her marriage in an interview with TOI. The actress said, “Honestly, I don’t feel that much has changed. Initially, I was feeling pressured and probably, that’s why I am not feeling any changes. But I guess that’s because Anugrah and I have known each other and our families for years now. So emotionally, I was not feeling much of a change initially but then it grows on you. Now that we are living together under the same roof, I have the mangalsutra on and I am putting on sindoor, I suddenly realise that I am not shooting but it’s all happening in real life. It’s difficult to describe.”

Sayantani, who has been a part of many popular shows such as Kumkum: Pyara Sa Bandhan, Naagin 4, Naamkarann and Barrister Babu, shared that she met Anugrah about eight years ago through a common friend. She further added, “The courtship period lasted for almost eight years and we have been planning to get married for the past one-and-a-half years but due to the pandemic, we had to put our plans on hold. By God’s grace, it happened this year.”