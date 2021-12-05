Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Sayantani Ghosh Gets Engaged To Long Time Beau Anugrah Tiwari

Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Sayantani Ghosh recently got engaged to her long-time beau Anugrah Tiwari in a private ceremony in Kolkata. The actress, who is all set to tie the knot on December 5 (today), took to her social media account to share several pictures from engagement and pre-wedding festivities.

In one of the pics, we see the couple flaunting their engagement rings whilst looking extremely happy. Sayantani also shared in her post that she wore the red saree which was passed on to her by her grandmother before her demise. The actress looked stunning in a traditional saree which she paired with a golden blouse and beautiful jewellery. On the other hand, Anugrah complemented the bride-to-be by donning a red coloured kurta.

Sayantani shared the aforementioned post with the following caption: “The best thing in life is to hold on to each other and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives 💍💕

As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida.🥰 The saree and my bangles that i’m wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night! ❤️” Take a look!

Sayantani and Anugrah have dated for more than eight years. The couple’s wedding will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. However, they do plan on throwing a reception in Anugrah’s hometown, Jaipur and another party for their industry friends in Mumbai.

The actress recently also opened up about her impending nuptials in an interview with ETimes and said, “While growing up, I have often seen the bride and the groom go through so much pressure. I want to enjoy my wedding, be carefree, mingle with the guests and eat to my heart’s content. While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding."

She went on to add, “We have had our share of ups and downs, but each experience has made our relationship stronger. We believe that the only thing that matters, in the end, is our love for each other and our families, and the presence of our loved ones. So, I want to enjoy this special day only with our family and close ones.”