Teri Meri Ikk Jindri: Adhvik Mahajan Is Shocked & Upset With Abrupt End Of The Show

Several television shows are going off-air. Although the shows are being loved by fans due to low ratings channels are shutting down the shows. The latest show to go off-air is Teri Meri Ikk Jindri (TMIJ) that features Adhvik Mahajan, Amandeep Sidhu and Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles. It will be going off-air this weekend. Apparently, the unit was all set to resume work post the Diwali break, but the shoot ended a few days ago, but this sudden news has left Adhvik in shock.

Adhvik, who is upset with the show's abrupt end, said that the show's ratings had improved and added that the makers were in talks to change the time slot, but things didn't work out.



Adhvik was quoted by TOI as saying, "In the last four weeks, TMIJ had improved in terms of ratings. While we were aware that the show will make way for a new daily soap, the channel representatives were in discussion with our makers for an early evening time slot. Everyone was hoping for a positive outcome. However, after initial approval and talks reaching an advanced stage, discussions fell through."

He added that it is unfortunate and they didn't even realise about their last day of shoot. He further added, "Hamaara last day bhi ho gaya aur pata bhi nahi chala. I work hard on every character I portray. But Jogi (his character in TMIJ) has been extra special. It has been demanding and consuming but has also given me a lot at the same time. I have explored a lot of shades while playing Jogi, which I didn't know I could do as an artiste. So, I am obviously sad. It's like your baby has been taken away who you have raised with so much love or call it a case of a bad break-up. We didn't even get a chance to say goodbyes to each other. But I am taking away a lot of fond memories from this journey. This has been by far the most amazing character and the team I have worked with."

On his further plans, Adhvik said that he has been offered a couple of shows, but he has requested them to give some time. He added that he wants to explore the OTT space. The actor concluded by saying that he wants to get out of that zone for some time and play a part for a definite period and move on to a new one.