Thapki Pyaar Ki 2: Samaksh Sudi To Replace Preetesh Manas; Says ‘This Is The First Time I’m Replacing Someone’

Samaksh Sudi, who shot to fame with his character Jai Singh Shekhawat in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, is now all set to star in the Colors TV popular show, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. The actor is playing the role of Sagar and will be replacing Preetesh Manas in the show.

Let us tell you, Sagar is Jigaya (lead of the show) ex-fiancé in the show. Samaksh recently confirmed his casting by sharing a statement with the media, in which he spoke about the replacement.

Samaksh Sudi said, "This is the first time I'm replacing someone. And I guess that hasn't changed my mindset. I'll be portraying that character to the best of my abilities. I guess when you replace someone, you already have an idea that people believe in your craft and I take that as a motivational factor." The actor is very much excited to collaborate for the second time with the same production house.

While speaking about the same, he said, "I hope people will give the same love to Sagar as they gave to Jai Singh. This is my second project with Shoonya Square Productions and I'm really thankful to my producer for believing in me and offering me this new character. It feels amazing when the person who gave me my first big break wants to work with me again."

Talking about the actor, Samaksh Sudi has acted in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Perfect Patil, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and so on. Coming back to Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, the show also stars Jigyasa Singh, Aakash Ahuja, Jaya Bhattacharya, Rachana Mistry, Anup Paul, Shital Antani, Urvashi Upadhyay, Farida Dadi and many others in key roles.