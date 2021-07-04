The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Shares The First Promo Of His Debut TV Show!

Ranveer Singh, the supremely talented actor is making his Television debut with The Big Picture, the upcoming visual quiz show. Recently, Ranveer took to his official social media handles and shared the first promo of the Colors TV show, to the much excitement of his fans and followers. The promising first promo of The Big Picture is now winning the internet.

In the highly promising first promo, Ranveer Singh is seen talking about the popular characters he played on screen, as the stills from each film appear in the background. Later, the actor revealed that The Big Picture will have the contestants facing the questions that are asked through pictures, and the answers will win them crores.

Watch The Big Picture first promo here:

However, the promo has not revealed any details about the starting date of The Big Picture. The quiz show, which is a highly ambitious project of Colors TV, is expected to be a complete entertainment package for both the television audiences and fans of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh To Make His TV Debut With Visual-Based Quiz Show The Big Picture; Will It Beat KBC's TRPs?

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, Ranveer Singh had opened up about his television debut."In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me," said the actor.

Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 Returns To 5th Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Out Of BARC Chart

If the reports are to be believed, The Big Picture will start rolling in August 2021 and might go on-air in the same month. The official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.